Rahul Gandhi accuses Election Commission of failing to uphold ‘One Man, One Vote', vows to...

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi further accused the Election Commission of neglecting its duty, asserting that the Congress party is committed to protecting the Constitution and will continue to do so.

ANI

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 02:42 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Rahul Gandhi accuses Election Commission of failing to uphold ‘One Man, One Vote', vows to...

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sharply criticised the Election Commission of India, alleging it has failed to enforce the principle of “One Man, One Vote,” which he described as the foundation of the Constitution. Gandhi further accused the Election Commission of neglecting its duty, asserting that the Congress party is committed to protecting the Constitution and will continue to do so.

Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of failing to uphold ‘One Man, One Vote'

“We are protecting the Constitution. One Man One Vote is the foundation of the Constitution. It is the duty of the Election Commission to enforce One Man, One Vote, but they have not done their duty. We are protecting the Constitution, and we will keep doing it…”

Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge joined fellow INDIA bloc members in staging a protest in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. Several Opposition MPs arrived wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan ‘124 Not Out’.

CPI(M) MP P Sandosh Kumar said the opposition intends to intensify its campaign, "INDIA parties’ leaders are more energised and this has become an all-India campaign. We will intensify our fight against SIR. There is more unity among the coalition partners now. This will be a huge fight to save democracy…"

Why were the INDIA Bloc leaders arrested on Monday?

Prominent leaders such as Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), MP Supriya Sule, and DMK MP Kanimozhi were seen holding onions during the protest. On Monday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by the Delhi Police while marching from Parliament to the Election Commission office in protest against alleged irregularities in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition’s fight is not a political fight but a fight to save the constitution.

“The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list,” the Congress leader said. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, and other MPs were also among those detained by the police.

The detained MPs were corralled into a bus to be taken to the Parliament Street police station. 

