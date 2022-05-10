Rahul Dravid rejects reports of attending BJP event in Himachal

Headlines

G20 Summit in Delhi: Which minister will receive which world leaders? Check the full list here

G20 Summit: Colorful glimpses of Delhi in its full glory ahead of grand global summit

Do these 5 things to protect your skin from air conditioner

India vs Bharat: China gives unwarranted advice amid renaming row; says ‘more important issues…’

Kangana Ranaut calls Shah Rukh Khan 'cinema God that India needs' as Jawan takes bumper opening: 'Bowing down to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

G20 Summit in Delhi: Which minister will receive which world leaders? Check the full list here

G20 Summit: Colorful glimpses of Delhi in its full glory ahead of grand global summit

Do these 5 things to protect your skin from air conditioner

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

Foods to eat when you feel nauseous

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Kangana Ranaut calls Shah Rukh Khan 'cinema God that India needs' as Jawan takes bumper opening: 'Bowing down to...'

Tinnu Anand says he once fired Madhuri Dixit after she refused to remove her blouse for scene: 'Say good bye to...'

This Bollywood blockbuster became first Indian movie to be screened at UN; it's not Sholay, Lagaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

HomeIndia

India

Rahul Dravid rejects reports of attending BJP event in Himachal

This comes after a BJP MLA had claimed that Dravid will be participating in the party's event in Dharamshala.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 10, 2022, 08:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rahul Dravid, India`s head coach, on Tuesday refuted media reports which claimed that he would be participating in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha`s National Working Committee session in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

READ | Confident AFSPA will soon be revoked from entire Assam: Amit Shah

"A section of the media has reported that I will attend a meeting in Himachal Pradesh from May 12-15. I wish to clarify that the said report is incorrect," Dravid told news agency ANI.

BJP Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria had claimed that Dravid will be participating in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha`s National Working Committee session in Dharamshala scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 15.

"The National Working Committee of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. The national leadership of BJP and the leadership of Himachal Pradesh will be involved. BJP National President JP Nadda, National Organization Minister and Union Minister will also attend the session," Nehria had said.

Nehria had claimed that Dravid`s presence will send a message to the youth to excel in different fields.

"Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will also participate in this. Owing to his success, a message will be given among the youth that we can move forward not only in politics but also in other fields," he had claimed in the report which has been refuted by the coach.

READ | Government warns Ola, Uber of strict action for unfair trade practices

Himachal Assembly polls 2022

This comes ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which are slated to be held this year.

In the 2017 Assembly Election result, BJP won 44 seats--well past the halfway mark of 35-while the incumbent Congress got 21 and others got three seats of a total of 68 Assembly seats.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Cricket's burning debate: KL Rahul vs. Ishan Kishan

Mission Raniganj teaser: Akshay Kumar embarks on ‘impossible misison’ to save miners trapped in flooded coal mines

This Bollywood blockbuster became first Indian movie to be screened at UN; it's not Sholay, Lagaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Ghaziabad boy dies of rabies over a month after dog bite, know risks, symptoms

Tinnu Anand says he once fired Madhuri Dixit after she refused to remove her blouse for scene: 'Say good bye to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE