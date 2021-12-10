Rahul Chaturvedi of Bhadohi unremittingly making effort in the empowerment of his district

Rahul Chaturvedi is appointed as a regional coordinator of MSME sector of BJP in Kashi region. He has been working and fighting for his district's development and rights from many years. He is a youth Icon.

This is clearly visible in several of social platforms and news agency, Bhadohi.

Rahul Chaturvedi was born on 19th December 1982, in Maharashtra. He is a Director in a construction company named as Siddhivinayak Infrabond (I) Pvt.Ltd and Cisty dairy and agro product india pvt. Ltd,. He chooses this dairy business to empower the farmers and to promote them to come forward in doing Gau Seva.

His father's name is Ram Prasad Chaturvedi who is a teacher in a semi government school, and writer in "Maharashtra Manas" Government of Maharashtra magazine and Publisher and chief Editor of "Thane Nagrik" hindi newspaper.

His mother Gayatri Devi is a homemaker and also from last 30 years working as kendra sanchalika of "Swadhyay Pariwar" of Panduranga Shashtri Athavale. She is parallely running several mahila and bal Shiksha kendra with teaching of Holy "Geeta".

Early in his student life he worked in "ABVP", "BajrangDal" and also as a BJP worker in Maharashtra. Rahul worked continuously to raise voice and fight for the rights of backward Dalits, farmers and women of the society. Recently In Bhadohi flood disaster, more than 200 families were distributed food, water and other necessary things by him.

In 2012 August Sri Chaturvedi tweeted and analysed that in 2014 BJP will be in the central government and only Narendra Modi will be the PM of India, that shows in his twitter account that he is good in political analyst . He is continuously working with so many of NGO for welfare of Adivasi and orphan children in Maharashtra. From 2017 he is working full time in Bhadohi' development, also in 2019 he joined RSS and done his prathmik varg as a swayam sevak.

Apart from this, Shri Chaturvedi assured him that he is always ready for the development of Bhadohi district and your liaison will add feather in a cap in the development of Bhadohi as he did rally with more than 1000 workers in support of CAA in Bhadohi and Varanasi also. Large scale tree plantation programs were done in different areas of Bhadohi district.

He also enlightened about the work being done for the strengthening of the organisation of the district and also kept the demands of the people in the development of the district.

Along without development of the district, they also come forward for helping people because he considers serving the people or society as his religion. During the Corona period, Rahul Chaturvedi distributed masks and sanitizers to the number of people and helped in creating awareness. He has distributed more than 250 needy families 35kg groceries and also provides food packages and water to the people who's moving their homes from several cities of India. Also arrangements made for the return of more than 150 laborers who migrated from Mumbai and Surat to Bhadohi. For shree Ram Mandir development he donated and motivated several people for donation. In different places of Bhadohi he did several swachata program . He has raised voice to change the name of suriyanva bypass crossing

In the name of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee 's name and submit his request to district magistrate of Bhadohi.

“I and the state government are striving for the development of the district and in the coming time, the development of Bhadohi district and the people living there will be done at a faster pace”. BJP’s senior leader Rahul said while interacting with media.

Disclaimer: This is a Featured Article