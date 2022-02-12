Rahul Bajaj, former Chairman of Bajaj Group dies at 83

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj and former Bajaj Group Chairman passed away today at the age of 83 in Pune.

A statement released by the Bajaj Group said, "It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members."

He had been admitted to the hospital last month after he got pneumonia and also had a heart problem.

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and served in Rajya Sabha as a MP.