India

'Rahul baba, three generations of BJP have given their lives to abrogate 370': Amit Shah

On Sunday, BJP National President and Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a seminar on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 22, 2019, 01:56 PM IST

On Sunday, BJP National President and Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a seminar on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the speech he targeted Rahul Gandhi for calling Article 370 a ‘political matter’, saying that BJP had ‘given their lives for three generations for Kashmir’.

He congratulated PM Modi’s bravery and grit to remove Article 370 and Article 35A in removing them in the very first session of Parliament.

He observed that Hindus who came from Pakistan didn’t get citizenship in Jammu and Kashmir, but those who came in the rest of the country got it. He went on to note that refugees like IK Gujaral and Manmohan Singh were PMs whilst LK Advani was Deputy PM.

He added that Sardar Patel had integrated big territories like Hyderabad and Junagarh but Kashmir issue was handled by former PM Nehru.

