Shradaha Walkar's murder case: Aaftab gives out more details on how he killed Shraddha

Shradaha Walkar's murder case: Aaftab gives out more details on how he killed Shraddha

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

India

Rahul, allies flourish on atmosphere of 'uncertainty' in J-K: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

"It wasn't the decision which would have pleased or be a piece of music to the ears of Rahul Gandhi and his allies, as they are the ones who actually have flourished and thrived in an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear-mongering," said Singh, while speaking to ANI.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 11, 2019, 10:04 PM IST

 Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party allies stating that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was not taken to please their ears as they are the ones who actually have flourished and thrived in an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear-mongering.

"It wasn't the decision which would have pleased or be a piece of music to the ears of Rahul Gandhi and his allies, as they are the ones who actually have flourished and thrived in an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear-mongering," said Singh, while speaking to ANI.

He targeted the parties who opposed the Centre's move to scrap Article 370, Article 35A, and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two Union Territories.This comes a day after Rahul raised concerns over the prevailing situation in the Valley, stating that reports of violence were coming out and people were dying in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transparently tell the country about the situation and assuage people.

"There are reports of violence; there are reports of people dying in Jammu and Kashmir. So we stopped our deliberation on the issue of Congress president. We had a presentation on what was going on in Jammu and Kashmir,"

Gandhi had said on Saturday night.He had said the Congress was concerned about the reports. "It is very important that the Central government speaks on the situation in the state," he had said.

"Now it is very important that the Government of India and the Prime Minister make it very clear and transparent, exactly what is happening in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh."

"We are very concerned about reports that are coming and the government needs to assuage the country and tell the country exactly what is happening and be completely transparent," he had said.

Parliament recently withdrew special status to the Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. 

