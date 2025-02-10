Delhi’s tallest planned tower, The Leela Sky Villas – Navin Minar, by Raheja Developers, is a 42-floor luxury high-rise soaring 190 meters—twice the height of Qutub Minar. Located on Patel Road, it offers just 120 ultra-exclusive 3 to 8 BHK residences and penthouses.

Delhi is set to welcome its tallest planned tower, The Leela Sky Villas – Navin Minar, a 42-floor uber-luxury high-rise residential project by Raheja Developers. Rising 190 meters into the skyline— more than twice the height of Qutub Minar—it will set a new benchmark in opulent living in the heart of the capital. It is strategically located on Patel Road, a prime residential and commercial hub in Central West Delhi and offers only 120 ultra-exclusive units, ranging from 3 to 8 BHK apartments and penthouses. With an expansive 13-foot floor-to-ceiling height, each residence is designed to evoke the grandeur of a bungalow in the sky.



This will be managed by one of India's most prestigious hospitality brands, it offers world-class amenities that redefine urban living. Each 4 and 5 BHK apartment comes with its private lap pool. The double-height entrance lobby, complete with 24x7 concierge and valet services, ensures an effortless living experience. The development also features India's highest helipad restaurant and café, offering breathtaking panoramic views of Rashtrapati Bhawan and the Delhi Ridge. Adding to its architectural uniqueness, a glass-bottom pool on the top floor enhances the project's exclusivity, while state-of-the-art fitness facilities and dedicated wellness spaces cater to a holistic lifestyle.



The project is a short drive away from major landmarks such as Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, and Rashtrapati Bhawan. Besides, its proximity to residential areas like Patel Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, and Rajendra Nagar imparts it a unique advantage turning it into an investment hotspot.



The Leela Sky Villas – Navin Minar is also Delhi's first mixed-use land development, integrating residential, retail, and commercial spaces in one grand ecosystem. The project features luxury shopping arcades, gourmet food courts, premium office spaces, and a high-end multiplex, creating a dynamic lifestyle hub. Notably, it houses Delhi's first Gold Souk, a unique addition that enhances its commercial appeal. With such diverse offerings, the project ensures that residents enjoy both exclusivity and convenience within the same integrated space.



Raheja Developers has collaborated with globally renowned firms to ensure the highest standards in construction and design. The architectural vision is led by Callison, a world-class design firm, while Arabtec, the company behind the Burj Khalifa, is responsible for its construction. Advanced construction technologies, including engineered formwork systems and mechanical concrete pumping, are being used to enhance efficiency and durability. The building is also fully earthquake-resistant, adhering to the most stringent global safety standards. Construction is progressing rapidly, with the 24th floor completed, work on the 25th floor is underway, and the Sky Lounge floor is successfully built, ensuring timely delivery for early investors.



In a city witnessing a surge in luxury developments, The Leela Sky Villas – Navin Minar holds distinct advantages over other high-end residential projects. The 13-foot ceiling height offers a bungalow-like spatial experience, a rare feature in urban high-rises where ceilings typically range between 10 to 11 feet.



From an investment standpoint, The Leela Sky Villas – Navin Minar presents a compelling opportunity. The project's brand association with The Leela Lace Holdings (Pvt. Ltd) also ensures that serviced residences command premium rental values, making it an attractive proposition for both investors and end-users. With limited inventory, unmatched luxury, and iconic status, this development not only promises high returns but also offers the prestige of owning a residence in one of Delhi's most ambitious real estate ventures.



Dimple Bhardwaj of Raheja Developers, describes the project as a "modern yet timeless icon of luxury living." She states: "This is not just a high-rise; it is a structure that will define Delhi's architectural landscape. It stands apart in design, lifestyle, and exclusivity." As Delhi's skyline continues to evolve, The Leela Sky Villas – Navin Minar is poised to become a landmark of sophistication, grandeur, and aspirational living.

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)​