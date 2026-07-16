Raghuram Rajan joins US Fed reform panel: What will ex-RBI governor do?

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has joined a US Fed reform task force as part of Chairman Kevin Warsh’s 6-month review aimed at controlling inflation.

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has been tapped by the Federal Reserve for a review task force for a sweeping reform programme. His inclusion comes as the Federal Reserve reassess its monetary policy framework after the pandemic-era expansion of its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet.

What will the panel do? What role will Rajan play?

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh has set up five independent task forces on communications, balance sheet policy, economic data, jobs and productivity, and inflation framework. The key reform panel, which aims to bring inflation back to the long-term target, has been assigned six months for preliminary findings by September, and final by year-end. The groups are advisory only.

"Our purpose here is to make better decisions in the conduct of monetary policy and put these years of high inflation behind us," Warsh told senators.

Though Warsh didn't reveal much about Rajan's role, he said he picked 15 people with “diverse views” for fresh thinking. Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott praised the move, saying Rajan and Jeremy Stein bring “competing approaches” needed for an honest debate on how to unwind the balance sheet without causing market volatility.

"It seems like you have Jeremy Stein... as well as the former governor of the Indian Central Bank, Mr Rajan. They have very nicely put competing approaches and philosophies about the balance sheet, but if you're going to be intellectually honest, you need to have a serious debate about what direction to go and, frankly, how to get there," Scott said.

"Unwinding a balance sheet, the size that we have today is going to take a deliberate effort that will have to be paced properly, not to create instability and volatility in our markets," he added, as reported by IANS.

Responding to questions later in the hearing, Warsh said the balance sheet review would not be a symbolic exercise.

While the Republican lawmaker singled out Rajan's inclusion as evidence that the new Fed chief was encouraging competing ideas rather than institutional consensus.

About Raghuram Rajan

Meanwhile, Rajan served as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2013 to 2016. He is internationally recognised for his work on financial stability and monetary policy. Before leading India's central bank, he was Chief Economist and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund and has remained an influential voice on global macroeconomic issues.

He also served as India's Chief Economic Advisor from 2012 to 2013 and chaired the high-level Committee on Financial Sector Reforms. He functions as the Chairman of the Group of Thirty and the Per Jacobsson Foundation. Currently, he serves as the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

He earned his PhD in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1991. He pursued an MBA at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, in 1987. He completed B.Tech in Electrical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi in 1985.

(With inputs from IANS)