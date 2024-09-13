Twitter
The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Raghav Chadha welcomes Arvind Kejriwal's bail by SC, says 'truth can be troubled but...'

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

Raghav Chadha welcomes Arvind Kejriwal's bail by SC, says 'truth can be troubled but...'

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to grant bail to party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Raghav Chadha welcomes Arvind Kejriwal's bail by SC, says 'truth can be troubled but...'
AAP MP Raghav Chadha (File photo/ANI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying truth can be troubled but not defeated.

In a post on X, Chadha said, "Welcome back, Arvind Kejriwal, we missed you! Truth can be troubled but not defeated! Finally, the Honourable Supreme Court has given its decision to release Delhi's son, Arvind Kejriwal, from the shackles of jail. Thanks to Honorable Supreme Court!."

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia also welcomed the decision, saying once again the truth has won in the fight against lies and conspiracies.

In a post on X, Sisodia said, "Today once again, truth has won in the fight against lies and conspiracies. I once again pay my tribute to the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator."

Congress leader and RS MP Pramod Tiwari also welcomed the bail order for the Delhi CM.

"First Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren got the bail and now it is Arvind Kejriwal... The Supreme Court found this case to be bailable... The central government is misusing central agencies as the frontal organisations against the Opposition parties. There is an environment of fear in the country... This is a unanimous decision of the Supreme Court and we welcome it," he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court said prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

Earlier, the apex court had reserved the verdict on September 5 after hearing counsels representing Kejriwal and CBI.

During the hearing of the case, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for CBI, objected to Kejriwal for not approaching the trial court for bail.

Kejriwal had directly approached the Delhi High Court for bail and then moved to the apex court. On August 5, the Delhi High Court upheld the arrest of the Chief Minister as "legal." It had dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest, saying it was only after sufficient evidence was collected and sanction was obtained in April 2024 that the CBI proceeded with further probe against him.

The High Court had said there was no malice in the acts of the CBI, which demonstrated how Kejriwal could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest. It had said Kejriwal is not an ordinary citizen but a distinguished recipient of the Magsaysay Award and the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party.

"The control and the influence which he has on the witnesses is prima facie borne out from the fact that these witnesses could muster the courage to be a witness only after the arrest of the petitioner, as highlighted by the special prosecutor," it had said in its order.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

On June 26, 2024, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by CBI while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
