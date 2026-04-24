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Raghav Chadha quits AAP, set to join BJP along with several other Rajya Sabha MPs

The announcement has come weeks after Raghav Chadha was demoted by the AAP leadership and serves a major blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led front. Chadha had been with the AAP since the party's inception in 2012, working as a key aide to Kejriwal.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 04:25 PM IST

Raghav Chadha quits AAP, set to join BJP along with several other Rajya Sabha MPs
The announcement comes after weeks of rift between Chadha and the AAP leadership.
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Longtime Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has announced that he is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with several other AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha. The announcement has come weeks after Chadha was demoted by the AAP leadership and serves a major blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led front. At a press conference on Friday, Chadha said that about two-thirds of the AAP's 10 MPs in the Upper House of the Parliament would merge with the BJP. He also accused the AAP of moving away from honest politics.

Chadha announced the names of the other AAP leaders who are joining the BJP: Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney, Ashok Mittal, and Sandeep Pathak. "The AAP that I gave 15 years of my life. Now the party has stepped away from the honest politics. I am the right man in the wrong party. I am moving away from the party and going close to people," Chadha said at the presser. Reports suggest that Chadha could be made a minister after he joins the BJP.

Raghav Chadha had been with the AAP since the party's inception in 2012, working as a key aide to Kejriwal, who first became the chief minister of Delhi in 2013. Justifying his switch to the BJP, Chadha said that AAP is now "corrupt and compromised". He said: "I was the founding member of this party. We, with full commitment, have established the party in Punjab, Delhi, and other parts. Today AAP is corrupt and compromised. The AAP is not the old party. I don't want to engage in the wrongdoings of AAP."

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'Did not want to be part of': Raghav Chadha reveals real reason behind leaving AAP
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