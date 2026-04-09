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Raghav Chadha to form his own political party? AAP MP sparks speculation: 'Interesting thoughts'

The speculation intensified after Chadha reshared on his Instagram Story a video posted by a supporter urging him to start a new party.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 08:59 AM IST

Raghav Chadha to form his own political party? AAP MP sparks speculation: 'Interesting thoughts'
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Fresh political buzz has emerged around RS MP Raghav Chadha, with speculation growing that the Aam Aadmi Party leader could be considering the launch of a youth-led political platform of his own.

The speculation intensified after Chadha reshared on his Instagram Story a video posted by a supporter urging him to start a new party. Responding to the video, Chadha wrote, "Interesting thought," a response that has left many followers wondering if he is signalling the possibility of a youth-backed political initiative.

image (83)

In the video, the supporter said, "Every adult and teenager wants Raghav Chadha to form his own political party, perhaps under the name 'Gen-Z Party' or any name he finds appropriate. If he joins another party, whichever it may be, he might not get the same level of support he has now. He might even face some backlash. Thus, starting his own party would be a wise decision. The entire youth will back him, leading to a landslide victory. Thank you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R I H A N (@seedhathok)

This comes after internal party tensions in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led to Chadha's removal from the Aam Aadmi Party's deputy leader post in Rajya Sabha, highlighting concerns over leadership decisions and worker autonomy within the party.

Raghav Chadha's rift with AAP deepens

Earlier, amid an escalating political spat within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), MP Raghav Chadha fired back at his own party over recent claims that he has not raised Punjab-related issues in Parliament.

In a post on X, Chadha responded to the allegations, emphasising that Punjab is not just his home but "duty, soil and soul.

"He highlighted the various issues he raised as an MP, including advocating for the Nankana Sahib corridor, legal guarantees for farmers' Minimum Support Price (MSP), addressing vanishing groundwater in Punjab, recommending Bharat Ratna recognition for Bhagat Singh, and several other key issues."

To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that "Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament", here is a small trailer...Picture Abhi Baaki Hai. Punjab isn't a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul."

The whole controversy began following Raghav Chadha's removal, earlier this week, following which the AAP MP slammed the party leadership, accusing them of silencing his voice.

Following Chadha's remarks, several leaders of AAP came out heavily against him, saying he was said to be "compromised" and was scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chadha on Saturday hit back at allegations following his removal as Deputy Leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, calling them a "coordinated attack" and denying claims that he refused to walk out of Parliament or sign an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner.

In a post on X, Chadha said a scripted campaign was being run against him.

"Since yesterday, a scripted campaign has been going on against me. Same language, same words, same allegations. This is no coincidence, but a coordinated attack. At first, I thought I shouldn't respond. Then I thought that if a lie is repeated 100 times, some people might believe it. So, I decided to respond," he said.

Impeachment motion fallout

One of the major points of contention between Chadha and the AAP was the impeachment motion submitted by Opposition parties against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Chadha refused to sign the motion. Another AAP leader, Atishi, directly questioned Chadha: "Why are you so afraid of the BJP? Why are you afraid of questioning PM Narendra Modi?" She added, "Have you ever questioned the attack on democracy? Have you ever questioned voter deletion, or wrongly-made votes?"

(With ANI inputs)

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