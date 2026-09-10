Raghav Chadha's name added to Delhi electoral roll after Form-6 approval, says Election Commission

According to the CEO Delhi office, Chadha had applied for inclusion of his name in the electoral roll through Form-6 on August 26. The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) approved the application on September 2, after completion of the mandatory seven-day notice period.

BJP MP Raghav Chadha’s name has been added to the electoral roll of Assembly Constituency-39 (Rajinder Nagar) after following the prescribed procedure, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, said on Thursday.

According to the CEO Delhi office, Chadha had applied for inclusion of his name in the electoral roll through Form-6 on August 26. The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) approved the application on September 2, after completion of the mandatory seven-day notice period.

The office further stated that as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, the final electoral roll is published after the revision period and disposal of claims and objections.

"However, once a Form-6 application is approved, the elector’s name begins reflecting in the database immediately, in continuation of the last serial number of the draft roll," the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi said.

This comes after Chadha alleged that his name was wrongly classified as "shifted" in the draft electoral rolls in Punjab and accused the AAP government in Punjab of a political vendetta.Chadha said he is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab with his voter ID registered in Mohali, but his name has been classified as "shifted" in the draft electoral rolls.

A day earlier, he hit back at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over allegations regarding his voter registration, calling the charges baseless and asserting that he had followed all applicable ECI guidelines and procedures.In a statement, Chadha accused AAP and its leadership of repeatedly targeting him since he left the party.

"I seem to be haunting Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. Day and night, all they think about is Raghav Chadha and how to attack him," he said.

Chadha said the allegations related to his voter registration were based on a predetermined claim, with arguments being developed later to support it.He also accused AAP of confusing electoral rolls with its party membership register.

"The facts are simple. I have followed all applicable ECI guidelines and procedures and availed the prescribed remedies," he said.

"AAP has confused 'electoral rolls' with its 'party membership register.' It wants to cut out everyone who walks away from Kejriwal and his corrupt AAP," Chadha said.