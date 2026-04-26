Raghav Chadha, other AAP rebels to be disqualified from Rajya Sabha? Arvind Kejriwal's party moves petition

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INDIA
Seven AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha -- including Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, and cricketer Harbhajan Singh -- announced their exit from the party on Friday and said that they would join the saffron party.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sought the removal of seven of its members from the Rajya Sabha after they joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has filed a petition to seek the members' disqualification on grounds of defection. Seven AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha -- including Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, and Harbhajan Singh -- announced their exit from the party on Friday and said that they would join the saffron party.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday submitted a petition to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, seeking the disqualification of the seven MPs. Addressing a press conference, Singh said the move by Chadha and others had violated the anti-defection law. Singh stated such defections were a betrayal of the people's mandate and were also against the spirit of the Constitution. Singh said that AAP had consulted Constitution experts, including senior advocate Kapil Sibal, before filing its petition.
At the presser, Singh also rejected rumours that AAP MLAs in Punjab were in contact with Raghav Chadha, who is now with the BJP. Singh termed such claims as "misinformation and rumours." He stated that protests were being held across Punjab against Chadha and the other MPs who have decided to join the BJP. "The public sentiment is against them for betraying AAP and Punjab," Singh said.
On Friday, the AAP suffered one of its biggest setbacks as seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs announced their decision to quit the party and merge with the BJP. Besides the aforementioned, others members who are part of the merger are Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Rajendra Gupta, and Vikramjit Sahney. Addressing reporters, Chadha said they were leaving AAP as the party had strayed from its core values and principles. "According to the Constitution, two-thirds of the total MPs of a party can merge with another party," Chadha said at a presser.