Raghav Chadha net worth: Rs 37 lakh home, Maruti Swift Dzire, and more; lifestyle of Parineeti Chopra’s fiance

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha got engaged to Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra in an intimate ceremony on May 13, and the couple shared their adorable photos on social media, finally confirming their relationship in public.

While Raghav Chadha is a politician and a young face in AAP, Parineeti Chopra is a noted Bollywood actress and the sister of superstar Priyanka Chopra. Before their engagement, the couple had not publicly talked about their romantic relationship.

While Parineeti Chopra is an actress with a luxury lifestyle, including brand endorsements and a net worth of over Rs 60 crores, AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s declared assets are worth around Rs 50 lakh, according to MyNeta.info.

Raghav Chadha belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party and is currently the youngest MP in the Rajya Sabha at the age of just 34. Take a look at the lifestyle and net worth of Raghav Chadha, and how it compared to his fiance Parineeti Chopra.

Raghav Chadha net worth, car collection, lifestyle

Parineeti Chopra’s fiance Raghav Chadha, according to his declared assets and MyNeta.info, has a net worth of Rs 50 lakh. His movable assets are worth Rs 36 lakh, as he owns a house of his own which costs about the same.

Further, Raghav Chadha does not have a vast car collection and drives a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2009 model worth Rs 1.32 lakhs. Apart from this, he owns around 90 grams of gold, which amounts to Rs 4.94 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra has a net worth of Rs 60 crores, according to Financial Express. Most of her wealth comes from her movie deals and brand endorsements. She owns a sea-facing villa in Mumbai and many luxury cars such as Audi A6, Jaguar XJL, and Audi Q5, and Jaguar XJL.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha held their engagement ceremony in the Kapurthala House in New Delhi, with many noted politicians in attendance such as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

