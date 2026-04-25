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Raghav Chadha loses over 1 million followers on Instagram in 24 hours after BJP switch

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha witnessed a sharp dip on his Instagram handle following his switch to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. Check out his previous followers tally and the latest one.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 04:51 PM IST

Raghav Chadha loses over 1 million followers on Instagram in 24 hours after BJP switch
Raghav Chadha quit AAP to join the BJP on Friday
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A day after former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the young leader has witnessed a sharp dip in his followers on Instagram. For those late to the story, Raghav took six more Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) along with him to the ruling party in the Centre. His move was quite anticipated as he was removed from the AAP's deputy leadership role a few weeks ago.

 

How many Instagram followers did Raghav Chadha lose?

 

The 37-year-old Rajya Sabha MP, who recently gained popularity on social media amongst the youth, has actively raised important questions in the Parliament that are relevant to the middle-class working society. His short Reels on the photo and video sharing platform gained him much popularity in recent months.

 

However, after his switch to the BJP, the young leader has lost over a million followers on Instagram. As per several posts online, Raghav Chadha had 14.6 million followers on Instagram until Friday noon, which has now dropped to 13.3 million. It means in nearly 24 hours, Raghav has lost around 1.3 million Instagram followers. Interestingly, he has also deleted nearly 170 posts on Instagram.

 

 

Some social media users claim that he has not lost his major following, but these are some bot accounts and AAP followers who have unfollowed him on the platform. Despite all the chatter, the former AAP leader has indeed lost a significant portion of his Instagram following after switching to the BJP.

 

Meanwhile, it is also expected that Raghav might gain many more Instagram followers in the coming days, as he joined the world's biggest political party, which is also in power at the Centre.

 

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