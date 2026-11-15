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Raghav Chadha gets key role in Punjab BJP's manifesto panel ahead of 2027 assembly polls

Raghav Chadha joins Punjab BJP's manifesto committee ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, while five other former AAP Rajya Sabha MPs get key roles in party panels.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 10:53 PM IST

Raghav Chadha gets key role in Punjab BJP's manifesto panel ahead of 2027 assembly polls
Raghav Chadha gets key role in Punjab BJP's manifesto panel ahead of 2027 assembly polls (Image source: ANI)
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Raghav Chadha, who led a group of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in April, has been appointed to the Punjab BJP's manifesto committee ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Five other Rajya Sabha MPs who quit AAP along with him have also been accommodated in the party's key state-level committees.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon announced the formation of the manifesto and chargesheet committees through a statement issued by the party office. He said more committees would be constituted in the coming days.

Former Punjab BJP president and ex-MP Avinash Rai Khanna will head the 13-member manifesto committee. Apart from Chadha, its members include Manpreet Singh Badal, Ashwani Sharma, Manoranjan Kalia, Som Parkash, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Ashwani Sekhri, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Rajinder Gupta, Harbhajan Singh, Parampal Kaur and HS Phoolka.

Meanwhile, former state BJP chief and ex-MP Sunil Jakhar will lead the chargesheet committee, which will prepare the party's case against the AAP government in Punjab.

The committee includes Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Vijay Sampla, Shwait Malik, Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Dinesh Babbu, Sushil Rinku, Gejja Ram, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, SS Channi and Jagmeet Singh Brar.

Six Former AAP MPs Get Roles In BJP Committees

Three prominent AAP defectors, Chadha, industrialist Rajinder Gupta and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, have been included in the manifesto committee. Meanwhile, former AAP strategist Sandeep Pathak, along with businessmen Ashok Mittal and Vikramjit Singh Sahney, have found a place in the chargesheet panel.

Chadha, a former Delhi MLA who entered the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, joined the BJP in April in the presence of party national president Nitin Nabin at its headquarters in New Delhi. Pathak and Mittal joined him on the same day, while other MPs followed.

The group comprised two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha strength and argued that it could merge with the BJP under the anti-defection law without attracting disqualification. However, AAP continues to challenge the merger.

The party was subsequently left with three Rajya Sabha MPs: Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Another former AAP leader on the chargesheet committee is Sushil Rinku, who represented Jalandhar in the Lok Sabha before switching to the BJP in March 2024.

Several other committee members have also joined the BJP from the Congress, including Sunil Jakhar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Preneet Kaur.

Dhillon, a former Congress MLA from Barnala, took over as Punjab BJP president on May 28, replacing Jakhar.

BJP Eyes 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections

The appointments come ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for early 2027. The BJP, which had earlier indicated that it would contest all 117 seats independently, is also reportedly holding discussions with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to revive their alliance.

The party is learnt to be seeking a larger share of seats while continuing as the junior partner.

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