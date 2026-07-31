Raghav Chadha finally breaks silence on NEET paper leak protest: 'Wanted solutions not headlines'

Raghav Chadha made the comments days after hundreds of students held protests across the country over the NEET paper leak. They called for the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who later stepped down amid growing pressure.

Raghav Chadha finally spoke up Thursday about the NEET paper leak issue that has gripped the country. In a sharp speech during the debate on the anti-paper leak bill, the Rajya Sabha MP and former AAP leader said problems like this cannot be solved through “media soundbites” — they need an “institutional solution.”

Chadha made the comments days after hundreds of students held protests across the country over the NEET paper leak. They called for the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who later stepped down amid growing pressure.

During his Parliament speech, Chadha stressed that paper leaks need to be “treated permanently.”

Raghav Chadha explains why he did not speak on NEET paper leak issue

The 37-year-old also took a swipe at the Congress and his former party AAP, saying his role had shifted since moving from the Opposition to the treasury benches. He added that his focus now is on finding solutions.

"Earlier, when I was in the Opposition, it was my job to raise questions, and I did it honestly. Now I am on the treasury benches, so my role has changed. My responsibility is no longer to ask questions but to provide solutions," he said.

Chadha added that he does not need headlines or to mark attendance by speaking in front of the cameras, but rather the outcome. "I had made a promise to myself that I would speak about the matter in Parliament only when we could bring a solution and when the system is being fixed. And today is that historic day when the system is being fixed," he said.

“22 lakh children work hard for 18 hours every day for a 3-hour exam, but a camera phone, a message on WhatsApp, a PDF on Telegram at 2 am, and the paper is leaked—everything is over. All the students’ hard work is wasted," he said.

I spoke for every young Indian who believes that honest effort deserves an honest opportunity.



With the passage of the Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026, India’s first ever Anti Paper Leak framework comes into effect.



Students spoke.

The Government listened.

Action… pic.twitter.com/2ri8BF3pVg — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 30, 2026

Raghav Chadha backs NEET protesters, "Their Anger Is Justified"

The MP also addressed the students affected by and protesting the paper leak, saying their anger is understandable. He noted that for a NEET aspirant, the exam is a path to a better life for their entire family.

Explaining his point, Chadha said aspirants relocate to coaching hubs like Kota and Delhi, give up on social and family life, and their parents stretch budgets to pay for coaching — all in the hope of clearing the test.

Explaining his point, Chadha said aspirants relocate to coaching hubs like Kota and Delhi, give up on social and family life, and their parents stretch budgets to pay for coaching — all in the hope of clearing the test.

“First of all, I would like to say something to the NEET students. Your anger is justified. Your pain is real, and the complaint you have with the examination system is also genuine," Chadha emphasised.

“When you expressed your concern, told your pain, when you demanded, the Prime Minister heard that demand not just as a Prime Minister but also as a guardian, like the head of a family. Students demanded, government acted, historic decisions taken, systems changed," he added.

Raghav Chadha on steps take by govt

Speaking about the actions taken by the government in the wake of protests, Chadh said, “When it came to our students and the youth of India, the government heard, the government actioned, and the government delivered."