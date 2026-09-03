Raghav Chadha claims name 'shifted' in Punjab draft electoral rolls, AAP denies role

BJP MP Raghav Chadha accuses AAP-led Punjab govt of political vendetta after name deleted from Punjab draft electoral rolls during Special Intensive Revision SIR. Former AAP Rajya Sabha deputy leader now BJP, voter ID Mohali marked shifted in ASDD absent shifted deceased duplicate list Aug 13.

BJP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of political vendetta after his name was deleted from Punjab's draft electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

The former AAP deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, who joined the BJP a few months ago, said his name had been marked as "shifted" despite being a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab with his voter ID registered in Mohali.

The allegations came after reports surfaced that Chadha's name appeared in the list of voters deleted from the Punjab draft electoral roll published on August 13. The Indian Express reported that the list, known as the ASDD (absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate) list, had Chadha's name under the "permanently shifted" category.

'Punjab draft rolls not private property of AAP'

In a lengthy post on X, Chadha alleged that the Punjab government had taken its "politics of revenge" to the draft electoral rolls.

"The AAP government in Punjab has now taken its politics of revenge to the Draft Electoral Rolls. I am a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, with my voter ID registered in Mohali, Punjab. Yet my name has been classified as 'shifted' in the draft electoral rolls," he said.

Chadha stressed that the list is still a draft and that voters can challenge such deletions during the claims and objections process. "I am already in process of availing the remedies provided under SIR guidelines," he said.

But he rejected the possibility that his name was removed because of a clerical error. "This is a clear case of political vendetta," Chadha alleged.

The AAP government in Punjab has now taken its politics of revenge to the Draft Electoral Rolls.



I am a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, with my voter ID registered in Mohali, Punjab. Yet my name has been classified as “shifted” in the draft electoral rolls.



Thankfully,… pic.twitter.com/laAFAAWYiQ — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 3, 2026

'Who marked me as shifted? AAP govt official'

He questioned how his name was marked as shifted and who approved the classification.

"Who marked me as 'shifted'? An official of AAP's Punjab Government. Who verified that classification? Again, an officer of AAP's Punjab Government. Who processed it at higher level? Once again, the same AAP's Punjab Government official."

Chadha argued that the entire electoral revision machinery in the state involves government officials, from booth-level officers to the chief electoral officer. He added that the officials "know AAP Government controls their transfers, postings and careers once their electoral duty ends."

"This is how the AAP government applies political pressure through state officers to execute the political revenge," he alleged. "AAP may run the Punjab Government, but Punjab's Draft Electoral Rolls are not its private property."

AAP says EC conducts SIR, alleges backdated Delhi registration

The BJP leader also linked the deletion to retaliation against former AAP leaders who switched parties. "Ever since I left the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party, its leadership has been burning with anger. It has unleashed the Punjab Police and the Punjab Government's administrative machinery against those of us who refused to remain silent," he said.

AAP rejected Chadha's allegations and said the Punjab government had no role in determining the electoral roll entries.

"SIR is conducted by the Election Commission, not the state government, so the Punjab Government has no role in deciding whose name is included or deleted from the electoral roll," the spokesperson said.

The party claimed Chadha was trying to get his voter registration made in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar through a backdated process. "If any such backdated or unlawful exercise has taken place, it must be investigated and the entire truth brought before the public," it said.