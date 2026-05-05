Raghav Chadha calls AAP 'obsessed, jilted ex'; accuses Punjab govt of hiring agencies to intimidate former MPs

Raghav Chadha on Tuesday claimed that he will be the Punjab government's "next target", after he met President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her about the 'vendetta politics' against 7 MPs who left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Addressing a press conference shortly after calling on President Murmu, he accused the Punjab government of hiring agencies and threatening all seven former AAP MPs by using state funds.

Raghav Chadha on Tuesday claimed that he will be the Punjab government's "next target", after he met President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her about the 'vendetta politics' against 7 MPs who left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Addressing a press conference shortly after calling on President Murmu, he accused the Punjab government of hiring agencies and threatening all seven former AAP MPs by using state funds.

Raghav Chadha calls AAP 'obsessed, jilted ex'

"I want to tell AAP that they have started a dangerous game of revenge with the help of the Vigilance Board and Pollution Board, but the end will be really bad. According to sources, I will be their next target. The Punjab govt hired agencies to threaten us on social media. AAP is doing this using Punjab govt funds. This is the reason I said AAP is stuck in the hands of corrupt and compromised people," he said.

Taking to X, Chadha wrote, "Honoured to meet the Hon’ble President of India this morning, along with three fellow MPs. We conveyed how the AAP’s Punjab government is misusing State machinery to target us for exercising our constitutional rights, after two-thirds of MPs chose to merge with the BJP. The party that once cried vendetta is now practising its most toxic form."

Further, Chadha said that AAP behave more like an obsessed, jilted ex, adding, "We take strength from the President’s assurance that constitutional rights and democratic choices must be respected. AAP today behaves less like a political party and more like an obsessed, jilted ex-bitter, vindictive, and unable to move on."

Chadda's claims a few days after the Punjab government registered two FIRs against Sandeep Pathak, another Rajya Sabha MP who left the Aam Aadmi Party to join the BJP. Chadha also stated that the President has assured security to all seven former AAP MPs and cautioned the Punjab government officers, as the current state government has only a few years left in power.

"We made the President aware of the misuse and abuse of the Punjab state machinery by the Aam Aadmi Party. The President has assured us of our protection and of protecting the Constitution. I want to tell the Punjab govt officers to beware, as the AAP government has only a few months remaining now. Today, we told the President about the way the Punjab government has been using state machinery for dangerous vendetta politics against the MPs who left AAP to join the BJP," he said.

Chadha alleged "malicious" and "fabricated" cases being registered against BJP MP Sandeep Pathak, and the shutting down of Rajinder Gupta's factory in Punjab."'Deshdrohi' was written outside the residence of World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh by AAP workers with the help of the Punjab Police. After this, the water connection to Padma Shree Rajendra Gupta's factory was cut in Punjab. AAP also registered malicious and fabricated FIRs against Sandeep Pathak, and it was spread through the media that he would be arrested," said Chadha.

AAP ministers from the Punjab slam the BJP

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the party of trying to rule states "indirectly" where they are "rejected" by the public.

Speaking to ANI, Cheema stated that the BJP will receive a befitting reply from the public. He further claimed that the seven AAP MPs who left the party to join the BJP are being termed as "traitors.""BJP wants to rule the state indirectly where they are rejected by the public...The public of the nation will give a befitting reply to the BJP...The people of Punjab are terming the AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who joined the BJP as traitors," said Cheema.

Another Punjab Minister, Harbhajan Singh ETO, called the "merger" of AAP MPs into the BJP as "undemocratic." He said, "This is undemocratic, the way the AAP Rajya Sabha MPs crossed over to the BJP."This comes after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on President Droupadi Murmu, demanding her cancellation of Rajya Sabha membership of all seven AAP leaders, who merged with the BJP last month.