Raghav Chadha attacks Centre on India-China border issue in Parliament

Raghav Chadha tweeted to ask why his mic was turned off abruptly when he raised the China issue

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, Raghav Chadha, cornered the BJP government in Parliament on AIIMS data breach by Chinese hackers and the Indo-China border clash.

MP Raghav Chadha, on Tuesday, said in Parliament that just a few days ago, there was a massive data breach incident at AIIMS, where the health records of many people, including top leaders, judges, and officers were stored. The FIR lodged in the case states that AIIMS data was hacked by Chinese hackers. He further said that Chinese intrusion has increased from Galwan to Tawang. Chadha questioned through the House what the Government of India was doing about it.

He further said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had given very valid advice to the Indian government that India should stop all its trade with China and give it an economic blow.

In protest of not letting him complete the question in the House, Raghav Chadha tweeted to ask why his mic was turned off abruptly when he raised the China issue and boycott of Chinese products. He said that the courageous jawans of the Indian army have always given a befitting reply to the Chinese army on the border. It is now the right time for the government to deal China an economic blow by stopping trade with them.

