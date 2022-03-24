Raghav Chadha, AAP Rajya Sabha nominee resigns as Delhi MLA

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Thursday resigned as a member of the Delhi Assembly as he has been nominated for a Rajya Sabha seat by the party. Chadha is one of the five Aam Aadmi Party nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on March 31. If elected, the 33-year-old Raghav Chadha will be the youngest member of the House.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel praised Chadha for his work. Recalling his time as an MLA, Chadha said it was around two years back that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him to contest the assembly elections from Rajendra Nagar. Chadha said he worked really hard in his constituency.

"Be it during the pandemic or getting water pipelines installed, all the residents of our constituency are thankful to Kejriwal. I want to assure them that the MLA will change but the work will continue. I will always respect the honour that they bestowed on me. I am thankful to all the residents. This little brother and son of yours will always be there for you," he said.

He said it's only in the AAP that ordinary middle class people get such huge opportunities. "It is Kejriwal's model under which a person's patriotism and dedication is honoured. We are students of Kejriwal school of politics. He has chosen a different stream for me. I will miss this house. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat. Inquilab Zindabad," he said during his parting address in the Assembly.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also congratulated Chadha on his Rajya Sabha nomination. "I am happy that he has been nominated for a Rajya Sabha seat. I want to congratulate him. We will hugely miss Raghav Chadha. If possible please come back to the house," he said.

Calling Chadha his younger brother, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he will be Delhi's and the country's voice in the Upper House. "This was probably his farewell speech. I am very happy that my younger brother Raghav Chadha has scaled up to Rajya Sabha by creating space for him at such a young age," he said. Chadha's fellow AAP MLAs presented him with a bouquet and a shawl, and wished him luck.

