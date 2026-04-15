Raghav Chadha-AAP face-off takes new turn: Punjab government withdraws Z+ security, BJP's centre offers cover

With the Centre stepping in, paramilitary forces have been tasked with his protection and the cover will extend across both Delhi and Punjab. The decision follows a threat assessment report prepared by the Intelligence Bureau, which recommended enhanced protection.

The political temperature around Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha rose further after two back-to-back developments involving his security detail. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has now been provided Z category security cover by the Centre based on an existing threat perception, according to sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

With the Centre stepping in, paramilitary forces have been tasked with his protection and the cover will extend across both Delhi and Punjab. The decision follows a threat assessment report prepared by the Intelligence Bureau, which recommended enhanced protection.

Why Centre gave Z security to Raghav Chadha after AAP's withdrwal?

The central allocation came on the heels of a move by the Punjab government. The development comes just hours after the Punjab government, led by the AAP, withdrew Chadha's earlier Z+ category security cover, which had been provided by the state police. Chadha, a prominent AAP leader elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, had been enjoying Z+ security cover from the state government.

However, sources indicated that this cover was withdrawn last week, amid an escalating rift within the party. The withdrawal was being seen as significant given the ongoing tensions between Chadha and the AAP leadership. To avoid any gap in protection, Sources told India Today that, for the time being, the Delhi Police has been instructed to provide immediate security cover to Chadha until the central arrangement is formally put in place.

The Centre’s move to grant him Z category security shortly after has drawn attention in political circles.

Leadership rift surfaces with change in Rajya Sabha role

Parallel to the security changes, Chadha’s position within the party setup also shifted. The security reshuffle coincides with Chadha’s removal as deputy leader of AAP in the Rajya Sabha, a decision that has further intensified his differences with the party leadership. The MP responded publicly to the change. Reacting to his removal, Chadha stated that he had been "silenced, not defeated," signalling a clear pushback against the party’s actions.

Clash over party expectations

Within AAP, questions have been raised about Raghav Chadha’s approach in Parliament. AAP leaders have accused Chadha of not adequately raising Punjab’s concerns in Parliament and adopting what they described as a "soft" approach instead of aggressively opposing the Centre. The criticism also extends to his participation in collective opposition steps.

They also alleged that he had avoided participating in key opposition actions, including walkouts and signing notices against constitutional authorities. Chadha has pushed back on the charge.

Raghav Chadha has strongly rejected these allegations, calling them "lies" and asserting that his role as a parliamentarian is to raise public issues constructively rather than engage in disruptions. He maintained that his parliamentary record speaks for itself and defended his approach as being focused on substantive debate.

Social media war between Raghav Chadha and AAP

Over the past few days, Chadha’s social media activity has been sharper and more frequent. In recent days, Chadha has also taken to social media to counter criticism and signal his stance. He has shared multiple videos and posts highlighting his interventions in Parliament, including a video compilation titled "Voice Raised Price Paid". In one post, he remarked that he would "let his work do the talking".

The posts have added another layer to the unfolding situation. Adding to the political intrigue, Chadha recently commented "interesting thought" on a video suggesting he should float his own political party, fuelling speculation about his future within AAP.

Another post drew wide interpretation in party circles. He also shared an image referencing the phrase "Never Outshine the Master," widely interpreted as an indirect message aimed at party chief Arvind Kejriwal.