Rafale fighter aircraft to be featured in Air Force Day parade

The Indian Air Force proudly celebrates its 88th anniversary on October 8 2020. A scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindon (Ghaziabad).

The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. The force will celebrate its 88th anniversary this year with the Hindon airbase's annual parade in Ghaziabad, which includes air display of various aircraft.

"Along with other aircraft, the Rafale aircraft will also take part in the Air Force Day parade on October 8," the IAF official said.

In a tweet, the IAF said, "#AFDay2020: Rafale - The Rafale is a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship, and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapons."

Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10, a significant boost to India's air power capability when the country is engaged in a tense border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

The multi-role Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air superiority and precision strikes.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at the cost of â‚¹ 59,000 crores.

The second batch of four to five Rafale jets is likely to arrive in India by November.

The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.