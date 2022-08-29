Rafale deal: Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into deal between India and France

Rafale (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a fresh probe into the deal between India and France for the procurement of 36 Rafale jets. A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat considered lawyer ML Sharma's submission that a direction for issuing letters rogatory to collect fresh evidence relating to the deal be issued.

He also referred to some media reports alleging that one billion Euros was paid by Dassault Aviation to a middleman to get the deal in its favour. The bench refused to consider the fresh PIL. Sharma then decided to withdraw the PIL.

On December 14, 2018, the apex court had dismissed a batch of PILs challenging the deal between India and France for the procurement of 36 Rafale jets, saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

In November 2019, the three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, led by then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, had dismissed petitions seeking a review of the December 14, 2018 judgment upholding the Rafale Purchase.

The review petitioners, including former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, had alleged that the government concealed crucial facts and misled the supreme court into giving a favourable verdict. They had sought the registration of an FIR and a CBI probe into their complaint against the Rafale purchase.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)