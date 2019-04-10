Rafale Case: Supreme Court allows petitioners to seek review based on leaked documents, dismisses Centre's objection

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed preliminary objections raised by the Centre that documents on which it claimed "privilege" cannot be relied upon to re-examine the verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The Centre had submitted that the privilege documents were procured by petitioners in an illegal way and used to support their review petitions against the December 14, 2018 judgement of the apex court dismissing all pleas challenging procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

"We dismiss the preliminary objection raised by Union of India questioning the maintainability of the review petition," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph said.

The top court said review petitions against its December 14 verdict dismissing all petitions against procurement of Rafale jets will be decided on merits.

Supreme Court said that 'as far as the question of hearing of review plea on Rafale judgement is concerned, it will give a detailed hearing later on'.

The apex court said it will fix a date for hearing review petitions.

Former union minister Arun Shourie, one of the review petitioners in the Rafale case, said he was delighted by the unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court dismissing Centre's "peculiar argument" on admissibility of privileged documents.

"We are delighted it is a unanimous verdict dismissing Central government's peculiar argument on admissibility of documents. Centre's argument meant no wrong can be done in the defence deal," he told PTI.

"Our argument was that because the documents relate to Defence you must examine them. You asked for these evidence and we have provided it. So the court has accepted our pleas and rejected the arguments of the government," he said.

Shourie is one of the review petitioners along with former union minister Yashwant Sinha and activist advocate Prashant Bhushan.

The Supreme Court had on December 14 last year dismissed all petitions seeking court-monitored probe into Rafale fighter jet deal with France, saying that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. The petitioners had moved the apex court for review of its judgement.

