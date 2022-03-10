Rae Bareli Assembly Elections 2022 Results: Aditi Singh of BJP leads at 1:30 pm

The early trends from the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on a total of 62 constituencies, followed by the Samajwadi Party on 28 seats. The BJP nominee from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh is leading in the early trends.

According to the Election Commission of India data at 9.20 am, the BJP candidate Alka Singh is leading against Bahujan Samaj Party's Abdul Mannan with a margin of 1,358 votes on the Sandila seat.

The BJP's Ramkesh Nishad is leading against the Samajwadi Party's Brajesh Kumar Prajapati with a margin of 2,299 votes on the Tindwari seat. The BJP`s Anil Kumar is leading against the BSP's candidate Mu Rafik from the Shikarpur seat with a margin of 2,597 votes, whereas the BJP candidate Pankaj Singh is ahead of the SP`s Sunil Choudhary with a margin of 3,074 votes from the Noida seat.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Om Kumar is leading with a margin of 1,232 votes from Rashtriya Lok Dal`s Munshiram on the Nehtaur constituency. On Lalitpur's seat, the BJP`s Ramratan Kushwaha is ahead of the SP's Ramesh Prasad with a margin of 2,100 votes.

The BJP's Jai Pratap Singh is leading against the SP's Naveen from the Bansi seat with a margin of 723 votes, as per official data at 9.20 am. However, Samajwadi Party is also leading on four seats which includes Behat, Najibabad, Chandpur, and Pilibhit seat. In addition, the RLD and Apna Dal are leading on Chhaprauli and Nanpara constituencies respectively.

Counting for 403 assembly seats began at 8 am on Thursday across the state. Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for BJP in Uttar Pradesh with the scale of the party`s victory varying across various surveys.