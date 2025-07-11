Radhika Yadav’s father owns licensed revolver, luxury farmhouse in Gurugram, his monthly income is Rs...., acquaintance says, 'only people with...'

Police have found out that Radhika’s father, Deepak Yadav’s earnings are between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh monthly, a luxury farmhouse in Gurugram and a licensed firearm.

The murder of Radhika Yadav has been a chilling case which is being probed by Haryana police. The investigation has revealed some new details about Radhika’s father who killed him in their Gurugram home on July 10. Police have found out that Radhika’s father, Deepak Yadav’s earnings are between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh monthly, a luxury farmhouse in Gurugram and a licensed firearm.

Deepak Yadav confessed his crime after which he was arrested. Deepak’s native village in Wazirabad. Speaking to NDTV, an acquaintance of Deepak who lives in Wazirabad village verified that Deepak has multiple properties in Gurugram and his earnings are between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 17 lakh per month which he earns in the form of rent. “Deepak has several rental properties across Gurugram. He owns a luxurious farmhouse, and everyone in the village knows he is wealthy,” he said.

Deepak killed his daughter, a state-level tennis player, with a licensed .32 bore revolver which he owns. Talking about the firearm, the acquaintance said, “Only people with the right connections and money can manage that kind of licence. No common man keeps it.”

Was Radhika’s popularity the reason behind her murder?

The family was brimming with tensions for months before the fatal incident over her growing popularity as she was becoming financially independent through her sport, popularity on Instagram reels, and with an appearance in a music video all of which reportedly upset Deepak. In his statement to the police Deepak confessed that the villagers repeatedly taunted him over his daughter’s independence and his reliance on her earnings after which he asked him many times to shut down the tennis academy she ran. However, the acquaintance refuted this claim.

“When there is so much money, who in the village will say that he is living off his daughter's money? Deepak is a very sophisticated man. He had even given up his studies to teach his daughter tennis. He bought tennis racquets worth Rs 2 lakh for his daughter. He loves his daughter very much. There may be a personal reason behind the murder, not tennis or the tennis academy,” the acquaintance said.

Radhika had become more popular after she opened her own training institute in Gurugram's Sector 57.