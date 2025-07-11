Radhika Yadav Killing: Autopsy report contradicts father's claim, says she died due to...

Radhika Yadav, a national level tennis player from Haryana, was allegedly shot dead by her own father, Deepak Yadav on Thursday morning, i.e., July 10.

The postmortem report of tennis player Radhika Yadav has revealed that she received four bullets in her chest, contradicting the FIR in which it was said that she was shot with three bullets from the back. Government Hospital Board member and surgeon Dr Deepak Mathur told India Today that Radhika was shot four times, with all bullet wounds located on her chest.

As per the report, Dr Mathur confirmed that the bullets had been taken out from the body and sent for forensic examination. The revelation now casts doubt on the sequence of events narrated by the accused, Deepak Yadav, who claimed that he shot his daughter three times from behind.

About the incident

Radhika Yadav, a national level tennis player from Haryana, was allegedly shot dead by her own father, Deepak Yadav on Thursday morning, i.e., July 10. According to the police, Deepak Yadav was reportedly upset over daughter Radhika's tennis academy. Distressed by villagers' taunts, he repeatedly asked her to shut her academy. When she refused to do so, he ultimately decided to kill his own daughter.

Sources also raised speculations that Radhika's growing interest in becoming a social media influencer might have triggered her father's criminal act. A music video titled 'Karwaan' has surfaced following the tennis player's killing, leading to speculations around its connection to the crime.