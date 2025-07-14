Radhika Yadav case: Tennis player's Instagram account surfaces, cryptic bio raises questions

An Instagram account purportedly belonging to tennis player Radhika Yadav has surfaced, with the profile bio sparking questions amid an investigation into her killing by her father Deepak Yadav. Read on to know more on this.

An Instagram account purportedly belonging to deceased tennis player Radhika Yadav has surfaced, with the profile bio sparking questions amid an investigation into her killing by her father Deepak Yadav. Radhika's Insta handle is private, with a total of six posts, 69 followers, while 67 accounts were followed by her. The followers include Himanshika Singh Rajput, Radhika's friend and a fellow tennis player, who has accused her family of being excessively controlling.

What does Radhika's Insta bio say?

Radhika's Instagram handle has a bio in the Spanish language which reads: "Todo pasa por algo," translating to, "Everything happens for a reason." The cryptic words raise doubts over the circumstances that may have led to her chilling murder. In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, Himanshika stated that Radhika faced various restrictions at home, and was shamed by her parents for wearing short clothes and talking to boys. "They shamed her for wearing shorts, for talking to boys, for living life on her own terms. They didn't like her being independent," she said in the video.

What does her family claim?

Radhika's family has denied the allegations, saying she traveled around all the world to play tennis. "If there had been restrictions, she would not have been able to leave home, train children. So, these things are totally wrong and baseless," a cousin of Radhika's reportedly said. Radhika, who had been coaching children after suffering an injury, said in one of her WhatsApp conversations that she wanted to leave her home and move abroad, according to the police.

What is the investigation update?

Last week, Radhika was allegedly shot dead by her father at the family's double-storey house in Sushant Lok area of Gurugram's Sector 57. On Saturday, a city court sent Deepak, who has confessed to the crime, to judicial custody for two weeks. Meanwhile, police have given a clean chit to Radhika's mother, Manju Yadav, saying she neither knew about Deepak's plan to kill their daughter nor did she witness the shooting.