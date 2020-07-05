'Racist, misogynist': Sambit Patra slams TMC leader for likening FM Nirmala Sitharaman to 'Kala Nagini'

TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday likened Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to a 'Kala Nagini' (venomous snake), accusing her of destroying the economy, and urging her to resign from her post.

"The way people die due to bite of 'Kala Nagini' (venomous snake), the same way, people are dying due to Nirmala Sitharaman. She has destroyed the economy. She should be ashamed &resign from her post. She is the worst Finance Minister," TMC leader said at a rally in Bankura yesterday.

National Spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra reacted to his statement by saying that it was 'not only racist but also misogynist'.

"TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has called Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 'kali Nagin' which is highly condemnable. The comment has been made in a state where Goddess Kali is worshipped in every household. The remark is not only racist but also misogynist," Patra said.

Patra alluded to the dark-skinned Hindu Goddess Kali which is worshipped in every household in Bengal. Kali is one of the avatars of Goddess Durga.In Bengal, Kali Puja is primarily celebrated as a Baroyaari (Community) puja.

Kali Puja is celebrated with pomp with devotees usually visiting Kalighat, Dakshineswar and Adyapeeth Kali temples in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the Centre and the state have been in a state of conflict, with the BJP eyeing to wrench West Bengal away from the TMC as the assembly election approaches, scheduled to take place in early 2021.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by alleging that West Bengal is the only state in the country where political violence is propagated. He also slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo over the latter's stand on a number issues including her opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the plight of migrant labourers and the political "murders" of BJP workers in the state.

"While democracy has strengthened its roots and has been consolidated in the entire country, West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated," said Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the 'West Bengal Jan-Samvad Rally', held via video conference.

He slammed Banerjee over the West Bengal government not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), which is the central government's National Health Policy which aims to provide free health coverage at the secondary and tertiary level to the country's bottom 40% poor and vulnerable population.