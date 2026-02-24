INDIA

Racism at AIIMS: Racial slurs hurled at Manipuri lady doctor, subjected to physical assaults, stalking

A third-year resident doctor from Nagaland posted at the AIIMS Gorakhpur was allegedly subjected to racial slurs, stalking and physical assault by three men near the institute’s premises on Sunday evening, news agency PTI reported.

