'Quran is religious book, Bhagavad Gita is not', says Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh

On Tuesday, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh upheld the government's plan to include Bhagavad Gita at state-run schools in their moral education classes. The Minister also said that the Bhagavad Gita is not a religious book and does not promote any religious practices, but the Quran in one. He said that the Bhagwad Gita motivates students with moral lessons and even helped a lot of people during the freedom movement.

Speaking to news agency ANI, BC Nagesh said, "The Quran is a religious book. The Gita is not. It does not talk about worshipping god or any religious practices. It's a moral thing and inspires students. Even during the freedom movement, people got inspiration."

It was on Monday that BC Nagesh said that the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government is planning to introduce Bhagavad Gita as a moral lecture in schools. He said, "A committee is already working on it and we have plans to implement it from December this year. However, it is not part of the curriculum and there will be no exam based on the teachings."

CM Bommai, in March 2022, had said that the state government is considering including Bhagavad Gita as a part of moral education in schools for students of classes six to 10 in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah said that the focus of the government should be on providing quality education to students.

"Students can be taught Bhagavad Gita, Quran, or Bible in schools but the government's priority should be on providing quality education in schools. That should be the primary motto. Our party does not have any objection to teaching the holy book as moral education in schools," he said.