Quite possible that those who chant Jai Shri Ram will be slapped with attempt-to-murder charges: Tathagata Rao

Headlines

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

New COVID Variant BA.2.86: Five key-facts to know about Pirola

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

India vs Pakistan: Pakistani cricketers who may play against India for the first time

Indian cricketers who are vegetarians

8 Symptoms of jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

HomeIndia

India

Quite possible that those who chant Jai Shri Ram will be slapped with attempt-to-murder charges: Tathagata Rao

Banerjee booked people with non-bailable attempt-to-murder as they raised 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans when her convoy passed.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 10:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Those who raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan may well be booked under attempt-to-murder charge in West Bengal, said Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Saturday in a veiled attack on Mamata Banerjee.

"It is perfectly possible that the people who shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' would be slapped with non-bailable attempt-to-murder (S.307 IPC) cases. I should know, it happened to ME in 2011! I was booked under 307 because I made a speech the local MLA didn't like. Had to spend a night in JC," Roy wrote on Twitter while retweeting a tweet about Banerjee reprimanding people raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan.

Roy's tweet came after Banerjee on Thursday lost her cool when a group of men raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan as her convoy passed through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.

"These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal," she said after getting off her car, adding that action will be taken against them.

Banerjee on Wednesday declined to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi objecting to the families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal, being invited to the function.

In an election that was marred by violence, the BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory in West Bengal by winning 18 seats and cutting the TMC to size by limiting its win to only 22 seats against 34 it won in the previous Lok Sabha election. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: IND vs PAK clash on September 2 may get cancelled; here’s why

Meet chairman of Rs 90914 crore firm, son of billionaire who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, salary is...

‘Lies, loot and hollow propaganda’: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over alleged ‘tussle’ between her and Rahul Gandhi

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to shed illuminating insights into the Sun's present and future: Expert

Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE