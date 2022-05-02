‘Quest to be meaningful participant in democracy’: Prashant Kishor hints at joining Bihar politics

File photo

Political strategist and election specialist Prashant Kishor, who recently turned down an offer to join the Congress party, has now posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter, hinting at what might be his next move in the political arena of India.

After his talks with the top brass of the Congres party failed, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday hinted that he is set to take a political plunge with a tweet in which he said that he would be ready to go to the people’s court, starting from his home state Bihar.

"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Peoples Good Governance" Kishor said in a tweet today.

He accompanied it with the hashtag in Hindi which states “shuruat Bihar se” (starting from Bihar).

My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride!



As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance



शुरुआत #बिहार से — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 2, 2022

The announcement has come within a week of his statement on Twitter that he had declined the Coingress’ offer to join a group on strengthening the organization in the run-up to the 2024 general elections. Kishor is not new to Bihar politics, for he was the vice president of the ruling Janata Dal-United led by the chief minister Nitish Kumar.

This comes just a few days after Kishor turned down the offer to join the Congress party to help them gear up for the 2024 general elections. Kishor had reportedly proposed a lot of big changes to transform the party, which the Congress was not keen on, according to sources.

Prashant Kishor had a brief stint as a political leader when he decided to join Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party JDU about four years ago, only to quit the ruling party after he had a falling out with the present Bihar CM.

It is not yet known what exactly Kishor is hinting at with his tweet on Monday morning. It might be his way of revealing that he is set to join or form a new political party in his home state of Bihar soon.

