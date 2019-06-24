Quest for fame turns fatal: Man who broke spinal cord during TikTok video stunt dies

A 23-year-old man, who broke his spinal cord while performing a somersault for a video meant to be uploaded on TikTok mobile application recently, succumbed to his injuries Sunday, police said.

Kumar from Godekere in Tumakuru district was seriously injured while performing a stunt at a school ground on June 18, they said adding he died without responding to treatment at Victoria Hospital here.A video clipping of Kumar doing the stunt was widely shared on the social media.

The Madras High Court had recently banned the mobile app on a petition which contended that pornographic contents were uploaded on it.However, the ban was later revoked by the Court with a caveat thatif any "controversial" video violating this condition were found on the app, it would be considered a contempt of court.