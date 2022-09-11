Queen Elizabeth II death: India observes one-day state mourning today

Queen Elizabeth II

One-day state mourning is being observed across India on Sunday, September 11, as a mark of respect to the UK's Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. She was the longest-serving monarch in the United Kingdom.

On the day of mourning, the national flag flew at half-mast throughout the country on all buildings, including the President House and Red Fort.

Delhi National flags at Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan fly at halfmast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of Queen Elizabeth . pic.twitter.com/dPc7IvHrlh — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one-day state mourning on September 11 throughout India," an official statement said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace on Friday announced that a period of mourning for the Royal Family will be observed from now until seven days after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19 at 11 am local time, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

Prior to the State Funeral, the late British monarch will lie-in-state at Westminster Hall nearby for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

"During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen," the palace statement said.

On September 19, the Lying-in-State will end and the coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place, it said.

Following the State Funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London for its onward journey to Windsor.

In Windsor, the State Hearse will travel in procession to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the monarch's final resting place with her late husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. The last state funeral was held for former prime minister Winston Churchill in 1965.