Queen Elizabeth death: India declares state mourning on September 11

File photo

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-ruling monarch, died aged 96 on September 8. India has declared one day of national mourning on September 11, as a mark of respect for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11 throughout India," PIB said in a release on Friday.

It further stated that there would be no official entertainment on this day and that the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings.

"On the day of Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," it added.

The UK authorities had devised Operation London Bridge to manage events during the first 10 days between the Queen`s death and the funeral. She passed away in Balmoral, Scotland on September 8. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family said in a statement on Thursday.