Quarantined attendees from Nizamuddin Markaz spat on doctors, abused staff: Railways

The Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Deepak Kumar said on Wednesday that occupants of the Tughalakabad Quarantine Centre who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin, 'misbehaved and abused' the staff present there, and spat on doctors attending them.

"Occupants were unruly since morning& made unreasonable demand for food items. They misbehaved& abused staff at Quarantine Centre. Also they started spitting all over&on persons working/attending them incl doctors. They also started roaming around hostel building," Deepak Kumar said.

He informed that 167 people who attended the event at Nizamuddin organised by Tablighi Jamaat reached Tughalakabad Quarantine Centre in 5 buses at 9:40 PM yesterday. 97 people were accommodated in Diesel Shed Training School Hostel Quarantine Centre and 70 were accommodated at RPF Barrack Quarantine Centre.

He informed that he conveyed the incident to District Magistrate of South East Delhi to arrange the necessary security to control them or to shift them to any other suitable place following which 4 Delhi Police constables & 6 CRPF jawans along with PCR van was deployed at the quarantine centres.

Nizamuddin area in Delhi, where a religious congregation was held earlier this month, has turned out to be one of the 10 hotspots of coronavirus identified by the government on Tuesday.

Besides, participants from across India, the congregation was attended by people from different countries, including Indonesia and Thailand.

The venue has been cleared and over 2,300 people have been evacuated in 36 hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Dr Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, M Saifi, Younus and Mohd Salman other accused named in the FIR under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Maulana Saad's whereabouts are unknown and Delhi Police has launched searches to trace him.

In Delhi, the total number of positive cases has jumped to 152. Out of the total number of cases, 53 cases are from Nizamuddin Markaz.

Currently, there are 1637 confirmed positive cases in India and 38 deaths recorded.