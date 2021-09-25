Quad COVID-19 vaccine initiative will help people of Indo-Pacific nations, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that four nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue came together in the interest of humanity when the world is battling with COVID-19, adding that Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations.

"Our Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations. Quad decided to go ahead with a positive approach on basis of our shared democratic values. I'd be happy to discuss with my friends-be it supply chain, global security, climate action, COVID response or tech cooperation," PM Modi said at the opening remarks at Quad Leaders' Summit.

"I express my gratitude to President Joe Biden for the first in-person Quad meeting. Four countries, for the first time, came together to help the Indo-pacific region after the 2004 Tsunami. Today when the world is battling with COVID-19, we being the Quad members are again came together in the interest of humanity," he added.

The much-anticipated first in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad, of India, the United States, Australia and Japan), began on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the Quad leaders meeting along with leaders of the US, Japan, and Australia in Washington. US President Joe Biden is hosting all the leaders at the White House.

Earlier, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden held their first bilateral meeting since the latter assumed office and discussed progress in ties and issues related to trade, COVID-19, climate change and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi, who met Biden at the Oval Office of the White House, said in his opening remarks that the bilateral summit was important and seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the US.

He said they were meeting at the start of the third decade of this century and "your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped".