COVID-19: QR code on negative RT-PCR report now mandatory for passengers flying out of India

Starting today, all passengers travelling abroad from India will need to carry a negative RT-PCR report with a QR code that is linked to the original report. The decision has been made to prevent the use of false and forged negative RT-PCR reports at airports and to ensure the safety of all passengers.

The decision, that came into force on May 22, was taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation last week after several reports of passengers procuring fake negatives came to light.

"The airline operators are advised to accept only those passengers who are carrying a negative RT-PCR test report with QR code for boarding international flights departing from India after 0001 hours on 22nd May 2021," the ministry stated.

The QR code, which links to the passenger's original report, will allow for verification with minimum physical contact and delays.

The rule, however, is applied to only those passengers who are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report as per the guidelines issued by their destination countries, the release added.

Many laboratories have now started providing QR codes on RT-PCR test reports after cases of people editing the reports to show a negative result to meet the regulatory requirements have been reported.

Air India Express also released a statement alerting its passengers. "Effective 22nd May 2021, passengers carrying negative RT-PCR report as per the requirement of their destination country, must ensure that the report has a QR code linking to the original report," it said.

Currently, India has placed a ban on international commercial passenger flights till May 31. Several countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, the UAE and Britain, have also banned flights from India to curb the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 strain that was first found in the country.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May last year, and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.