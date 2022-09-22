QNet Expert Shipra Neeraj on Her Professional Journey, "I Have Sacrificed a Lot of Things"

Shipra Neeraj is one of those successful businesspeople whose determination and tenacity have been the only factors in their success. Shipra has experienced diverse professional trajectory .Even before she started in the direct selling business, she had to overcome many obstacles, but like a genuine champion, she overcame each to achieve success.

In her career in the QNet Industry, Shipra has received recognition as the diamond star, which is one of the highest paying rank in the organisation, for leading a team of hundreds of successful individuals. Her goal is to become a Blue Diamond Star in the future and raise her income from millions to billions in order to expand the scope of her charitable giving.

Shipra Neeraj's journey has been a roller coaster ride. From running a boutique for 7 years to working with a popular fashion brand and changing cities, she has worked hard to achieve this status in her life today. When asked about her journey, Shipra shares, "I must tell you that my journey so far was not easy at all. I have sacrificed lots of things which I can’t even explain. I have seen the true faces of people, have seen the people turning around, seen their bad and ugly faces, have cried hard enough and consoled myself, and have been through the ups and downs. But one thing can proudly say is yes, I have so much learned during this journey that has made me stronger than yesterday."

Shipra Neeraj adds, " I have faced the issues, the challenges and what not? The Shipra that is talking to you right now is just like the coal that has been turned to diamond on high pressure and temperature. Down the line, this journey definitely reminds me of a girl from a small town who had so much potential, and this has only been unleashed in the journey of Qnet. I don’t think that I am done with learning so far. Yet, there are still more potentials I need to unleash myself and explore myself. I have learnt that “ life is beautiful roller coaster ride with full of surprises, get prepared and embrace it”. I have learnt to dance until it rains rather than wait for the storm to pass."

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)