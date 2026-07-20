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QDENGA approved in India: 2-dose vaccine protects against all 4 dengue serotypes; know age group and key details

DCGI has approved QDENGA, India’s first dengue vaccine for ages 4-60. The 2-dose vaccine protects against all 4 dengue types and does not need prior testing.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 01:46 PM IST

QDENGA approved in India: 2-dose vaccine protects against all 4 dengue serotypes; know age group and key details
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The Drug Controller General of India has approved Takeda’s dengue vaccine QDENGA. It is the first dengue vaccine to get approval in India. It can be given to people aged 4 to 60 years, with or without a history of dengue infection.

How QDENGA works

QDENGA is a live-attenuated, tetravalent vaccination. It is intended to protect against all four dengue virus serotypes. The vaccination is administered as two subcutaneous injections of 0.5 mL each. Three months following the first dose, the second is administered. Pre-vaccination testing is not required for QDENGA, unlike certain other dengue vaccines. Regardless of prior dengue exposure, it is applicable.

QDENGA is already advised for use in dengue-endemic regions by the World Health Organisation. Additionally, it has been pre-qualified by the WHO, indicating that it satisfies international standards for efficacy, safety and quality. This makes it possible for foreign organisations like PAHO and UNICEF to obtain it.

Why the approval matters

Almost one-third of the world's dengue cases are found in India. India reported more than 113,000 cases in 2025. However, modelling indicates that the true annual number of infections may be in the tens of millions. Dengue has no known cure and is transmitted by mosquitoes. Intensive treatment and hospitalisation may result from severe cases. Dengue is becoming a year-round hazard in many parts of India due to climate variables and growing urbanisation.

According to seven-year statistics, QDENGA continues to protect against infection and hospitalisation across all four serotypes, according to Dr Mahender Nayak of Takeda. Takeda will collaborate with the government and health authorities to enhance vaccination access as well as surveillance, awareness, and vector management, according to Peter Streibl, General Manager for Southeast Asia and India.

Also read: Dimple Yadav, SP leaders stage "NEET Hai Ya Cheat Hai" protest in Parliament

Clinical data behind approval

QDENGA received DCGI approval based on 19 clinical trials with over 28,000 participants. The Phase III TIDES trial showed 80.2% efficacy against confirmed dengue at 12 months and 90.4% against hospitalisations at 18 months, with efficacy at 84.1% after 4.5 years and protection lasting up to 7 years. A separate Phase III trial confirmed its safety and effectiveness in Indian participants aged 4-60. QDENGA is approved in 43 countries, with over 32 million doses distributed, and is part of national immunisation programs in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Indonesia.

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QDENGA approved in India: 2-dose vaccine protects against all 4 dengue serotypes; know age group and key details
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