Putting best efforts to ensure well being of our community: Indian envoy to Italy Reenat Sandhu

Helping the Indian community has been the number one priority of Indian mission, Indian envoy to Italy Reenat Sandhu has said.

Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Rome, Ambassador Reenat Sandhu said that while Italy is now the worst affected country, the Indian mission is ensuring "well-being and safety" of the Indian community and the Indian diplomats are putting "in our best despite the limitations." Italy, along with China, Spain, Iran and the US are worst impacted countries in the world due to COVID-19.

Question: What is the situation on the ground in Italy, which is the worst impacted countries?

Reenat Sandhu: It’s a very dynamic situation. As one of the worst affected countries with the highest mortality rates, Italy has taken a number of strong measures in quick succession to contain the virus. Starting with 11 municipalities and 50,000 people in quarantine on February 23, the coverage of the measures has been extended, first to the Lombardy region and 14 provinces in north Italy on March 8, and then to a lockdown of the entire country on March 10. Through all these measures, the effort has been to restrict the movement of people and stop community transmission. Since March 11, all non-essential commercial activities have also been suspended, keeping essential services like food stores and pharmacies open. Production activities in sectors considered essential like banking, postal & financial services, logistics & transport, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and energy & agroindustry continue to be operational.

As far as the numbers are concerned, while the total number of positive cases continues to be big, we are seeing an encouraging downward trend in the new cases reported over the last couple of days. We are seeing a plateau and we hope that, as projected by the scientific community, Italy’s figures will soon reach a peak and be able to turn the curve.

Question: How are you helping the Indians in Italy? Are you roping in the help of the Indian community?

Reenat Sandhu: This has been our number one priority. Right from the start of this crisis in Italy, the Embassy has been in close touch with various groups of the Indian community to ensure their well-being and safety. Several innovative strategies have been adopted to address concerns of specific groups. This includes data gathering for targeted messaging and taking the help of the local community support groups in various parts of Italy to assist Indian nationals in distress. A few local Indian NGOs have been helping, along with the local Gurudwaras which are providing free food in many areas. Some Indian restaurants have stepped forward to support stranded Indians. On certain occasions, we have also extended assistance in the form of providing accommodation and food to students who did not have the means. We have been using social media quite effectively for messaging and 4 helpline numbers are operational 24X7 to support the community.

As you are aware, there is a nation-wide lockdown in India currently and the Hon’ble Prime Minister has appealed to everyone to stay at home and stay where they are in order to ensure their own safety as well as the safety of their near and dear ones. International flights are temporarily suspended. In such circumstances, we are advising Indian nationals to remain patient till the situation stabilizes, follow the health precautions and keep themselves safe by avoiding non-essential travel.

The Italian government has ensured that essential supplies and services like food stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, public transport, banks and local police headquarters remain are open. Their only advice is that people should go out for essential work only, like buying groceries and maintain a safe distance of at least one meter from others. There are several support measures in the form of a helpline number of the Italian Health Service for those who have any health concerns. We have been regularly advising Indian nationals about these facilities which are available.

Question: What have been the coordination efforts with various agencies?

Reenat Sandhu: During this entire period, we have worked closely with the Italian government authorities, including the Foreign Ministry and health officials, who have extended full cooperation and support. Thanks to them, we could undertake the task of medical testing of over 300 students by a team of Indian doctors despite a lockdown of the city, and ultimately facilitate their return. We have also relied heavily on, and received full support from, the Government of India especially the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Health. We are grateful to everyone for their encouragement and support, which has helped our entire team at the Embassy to remain motivated and enthusiastic and to put in our best despite the limitations.