Putin's India Visit Begins Today: PM Modi to host dinner; defence, trade talks on agenda

Ahead of Putin's visit, Russia also gave the go-ahead to a key defence deal between Moscow and New Delhi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to arrive in New Delhi today for a two-day visit that includes the 23rd India–Russia annual summit and a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin is expected to land in the capital on Thursday evening. Soon after his arrival, he and Prime Minister Modi will meet for a private dinner. This gesture mirrors the hospitality shown by President Putin during PM Modi’s visit to Moscow in July 2024. The dinner is meant to help set a positive tone ahead of the official talks.

On Friday morning, President Putin will begin his formal schedule with a ceremonial welcome. Later, he will visit Rajghat to pay tribute at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, a customary stop for visiting world leaders.

After this, the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit will take place at Hyderabad House in the nation's capital. As part of the summit agenda, Prime Minister Modi will also host a working lunch for the Russian President and his delegation.

Given the delays in several platforms since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, India is anticipated to push for the accelerated delivery of pending military gear.

Additional S-400 air defense systems are among the major topics that are anticipated to be considered. In 2018, India agreed to purchase five S-400 aircraft for USD 5 billion. Two additional squadrons are anticipated by the middle of next year, and three have already been delivered. The systems were employed efficiently during Operation Sindoor.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said discussions may cover India's interest in the Su-57 fifth-generation warplanes. India is actively examining next-generation platforms, with competitors such as the Rafale, F-21, F/A-18, and Eurofighter Typhoon.

Energy security will feature heavily, with the impact of US sanctions on Indian imports of Russian crude oil set to be a significant theme. Peskov stated that although Russia is working to maintain supplies, India's purchases may drop "for a brief period."

The defense ministers of both nations, Rajnath Singh and Andrey Belousov, are scheduled to meet in addition to PM Modi and President Putin to discuss vital military equipment.

President Putin's visit comes at a time when India-US relations have endured a few setbacks. Washington has levied 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports across categories and 25 per cent duties directly tied to India's procurement of Russian crude.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi is anticipated to receive a briefing from President Putin on the most recent US diplomatic efforts concerning the war in Ukraine. India has positioned itself as a possible mediator while avoiding criticism of Moscow by insisting that communication and diplomacy are the only way forward.