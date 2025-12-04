Putin's India Visit 2025: Here's a look at ITC Maurya's Presidential Suite, where Russian leader will stay during his 2-day visit, know size, per night tariffs and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi for a two-day visit, staying at ITC Maurya Hotel’s opulent Chanakya Suite. The hotel is under tight security, with the suite offering 4,600 sq ft of luxury. The stay continues a tradition of hosting world leaders in India’s capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi today for a two-day visit, drawing international attention not only to the high-level agreements expected but also to the extensive arrangements surrounding his stay. His flight is scheduled to land at 4:30 PM, preceded by the arrival of his security detail, which has transformed the luxurious ITC Maurya Hotel into a high-security zone.

Presidential Suite Reserved for Putin

President Putin will be accommodated in the hotel’s Presidential Suite, known as the Chanakya Suite, occasionally likened to the equally opulent Chandragupta Suite. This exclusive suite has long been a preferred choice for global leaders, including former US presidents and other world dignitaries.

Spanning 4,600 square feet, the Chanakya Suite is a sprawling blend of luxury and heritage, commanding a rent of approximately Rs 8–10 lakh per night. Guests enjoy bespoke services, including the ability to order any dish at their discretion.

Opulent Interiors and Amenities

The suite’s interiors feature silk-panelled walls, dark wood flooring, and priceless artworks, including pieces by Tyeb Mehta and illustrations inspired by the ancient Arthashastra. Luxury is complemented by modern amenities such as Villeroy & Boch crockery and Cristal De Paris glassware.

Facilities within the suite include:

A master bedroom with a walk-in closet

Private steam room and sauna

Fully equipped gym

Large reception and living areas

12-seat dining room

Guest room, study, and office spaces

Sweeping views of New Delhi with intricately hand-carved interiors

The suite is designed to evoke the grandeur of ancient Indian royalty while providing state-of-the-art comfort.

Unprecedented Security Measures

In preparation for President Putin’s visit, the entire ITC Maurya Hotel has been secured, with all rooms reserved, corridors barricaded, and entry points closely monitored. Multiple security agencies have implemented surveillance grids, access control systems, and rapid-response teams throughout the property.

The surrounding neighbourhood has also been placed under heightened vigilance, with restricted movement and guarded intersections, reflecting the sensitive nature of the diplomatic engagements scheduled during the visit.

A Storied History of Hosting World Leaders

The ITC Maurya has a long-standing reputation for hosting world dignitaries, including the Dalai Lama, Bill Clinton, George Bush, Tony Blair, King Abdullah, the Sultan of Brunei, and Donald Trump. President Putin has previously stayed at the hotel, making it a familiar high-security retreat for the Russian leader.

The buzz surrounding Putin’s visit has also impacted Delhi’s hospitality sector, with some hotels reportedly raising room rates in anticipation of increased demand.