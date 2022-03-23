Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM for second term

Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for a second term. Governor Gurmit Singh administered the oath of office at a function at Parade Ground in Dehradun to Dhami. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others were present at the swearing in ceremony.

Governor Singh also administered oaths to eight ministers of the Dhami government. Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi, Rekha Arya, Subodh Uniyal, Dhan Singh Rawat, Saurav Bahuguna, Premchand Agarwal, and Chandan Ram Das took oath as minister in the Dhami government. Dhami was elected as the 12th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at the meeting of the BJP’s legislature party in Dehradun on Monday. After that chief minister designate Dhami met the Governor and officially staked claim to form the government in the state.

READ | 'Will quit politics if the civic body polls are held on time': Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP over deferral of MCD polls

The BJP created history by becoming the only party to retain power for a second consecutive term in the state since its formation. The BJP won 47 out of 70 seats but Dhami - who was the third Chief Minister in the BJP’s rule - himself lost the poll from Khatima constituency. On July 4, last year, Dhami was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand replacing Tirath Singh Rawat, who quit as he could not get elected to the Assembly within the required time of six months, after succeeding Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Dhami has worked in different positions in the RSS` students wing ABVP for many years. He also served as president of BJP youth wing in Uttarakhand for two terms. He was MLA from Khatima twice but lost the election this time.

READ | Home Ministry revokes Covid-19 containment measures after 2 years; wearing face masks to stay