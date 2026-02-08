Dhami says his govt is committed to establish Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of world

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing a cultural renaissance and that the Uttarakhand government is committed to establishing the state as the spiritual capital of the world.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday addressed devotees during the concluding ceremony of Ram Katha by Morari Bapu at the Prem Nagar Ashram in Haridwar. Dhami said he was experiencing immense spiritual peace and bliss on the sacred land of Haridwar, according to a government release.

The chief minister further said that he is not merely a narrator of the Ram Katha but also a true ambassador of Lord Ram's ideals, values, and philosophy of life. Dhami said that at a time when the world is facing wars, violence, and terrorism, the Sanatan philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) offers guidance for the entire humanity. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing a cultural renaissance and that the Uttarakhand government is committed to establishing the state as the spiritual capital of the world.

Dhami said that projects such as the Kedar Khand-Manas Khand Temple Circuit Mission, the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor, the Sharda Corridor, and initiatives for the conservation and beautification of ancient temples are being implemented at a fast pace. The chief minister also revealed that religious tourism and spiritual pilgrimages in Uttarakhand have reached new milestones this year. He said the Char Dham Yatra has broken all previous records, with over 4.5 million (45 lakh) devotees visiting the shrines within a span of just two months. Similarly, over 1,50,000 pilgrims have visited the Hemkund Sahib, while more than 55,000 pilgrims have undertaken the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Dhami said that he had the privilege of flagging off the first batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra earlier this month, adding that the growing number of pilgrims reflects the state's improved infrastructure, better travel management, and the increasing faith of devotees. The CM also appealed to devotees to imbibe the ideals of Lord Ram in their daily lives and expressed confidence that Uttarakhand would achieve new heights in the spiritual and cultural spheres in the times to come.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).