Pushkar Dhami not first to become CM despite losing elections, THESE politicians came before him

As per the Indian Constitution, there is no bar on a person becoming a chief minister without being a member of the legislature. Instead, the person taking the oath as minister or chief minister must be elected as a legislator within six months of entering office.

While the Bharatiya Janta Party has rewarded Pushkar Singh Dhami the chief ministerial position for Uttarakhand, he is not the only one who has bagged the position without winning the elections.

The first assembly elections in 1952 witnessed the loss of Morarji Desai in the then State of Bombay, which was later divided into Maharashtra and Gujarat. His constituency – Bulsar Chikhli was one of the 47 two-member constituencies, thereby making him the Chief Minister of Bombay despite coming second in the elections.

In 2021, Trinamool Congress’ remarkable win in West Bengal led Mamata Banerjee to become the chief minister of West Bengal. At that time, her competitor Suvendu Adhikari won 213 of 292 seats in the state elections. Nevertheless, Banerjee took the position as Chief Minister.

Likewise, Pushkar Singh Dhami is yet to become the chief minister even after losing the assembly election from Khatima, Uttarakhand. The Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) contest in Uttarakhand Assembly elections led it to win 70 seats.

Notably, Dhami was plucked out of obscurity by the BJP last July and made the Uttarakhand chief minister, with just months to go before the state elections. He also happened to be the third leader to occupy the CM's post during 2021.

Dhami is often regarded as a prot’g’ of Maharashtra Governor and former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, whom he served as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and an adviser.

