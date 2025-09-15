‘Push Siya From the Fort if Guilty’: Her father demands justice for Ketan, claims no clue about Chetan

Demanding justice in Ketan's case, Siya's father claimed that the culprit should be punished even if that is his own daughter. Pravin Goel also claimed that he has no knowledge of Chetan Choudhary, Siya's alleged boyfriend.

Murder, theories, investigation, arrests and now shocking statements. Ketan Agarwal's case is slowing unfolding the sequence of events and the realities of the characters involved in the case. As the police interrogated Siya Goel, Ketan's fiance and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Choudhary, their parents have divulged details that have turn the focus around. Demanding justice in Ketan's case, Siya's father claimed that the culprit should be punished even if that is his own daughter.

Siya's father denies knowledge of Chetan

"Whoever did this should receive the harshest punishment. Just like the fort from which our Ketan fell, whoever is found guilty, even if it's my own daughter, should be pushed from there," he told ANI. Talking about the involvement of his daughter in the case, Siya's father, Pravin Goyal, wondered how a 19-year-old 'simple girl' can do such a thing. "Siya was a simple girl. She is 19 years old. Would a 19-year-old girl do such a thing?".

Pravin Goel also further said that he has no knowledge about Siya's love affair and that who is Chetan is. "We did not have any prior knowledge about Siya's love affairs. I don't know anything about him. Where did Chetan come from? I've never seen his face, nor have I ever spoken to him in my life. He has never been to our house."

Pravin Goel expressed grief over Ketan's death and said that the truth should come out. He also lauded Ketan as a good individual and lamented both his loss and of their relationship. "Ketan's family members are very good, cultured people... We've lost a son and a wonderful relationship... There will be an investigation. Let the investigation take place. I would only want that whatever result comes out, work should be done on it, and the guilty person should be punished."

Siya not interested in marriage

Lonavala Rural Police investigating the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agrawal suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, questioning of the accused and analysis of digital and circumstantial evidence suggest that Siya wanted more time for herself and was reluctant to proceed with the proposed marriage despite pressure from her family.

"The accused was apparently not mentally prepared for marriage and was under pressure from her family to accept the proposal," a senior police official said, adding that investigators are examining multiple angles, including motive and an alleged conspiracy.

Police further suspect that Siya had developed a close relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, whom she allegedly met at a Diwali party last year. Investigators claim the two remained in regular contact over the past several months and were allegedly discussing plans against Ketan Agrawal.