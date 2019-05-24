Purnia Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Bihar: Congress' Uday Singh Pappu loses to JD(U)'s Santosh Kumar by a huge margin

Purnia Lok Sabha constituency

Purnia Lok Sabha Election Results:

JD(U)'s Santosh Kumar emerged victorious by a huge margin of over 2.6 lakh votes, defeating rival Uday Singh, alias Pappu Singh, of the Indian National Congress. Kumar gained a 54.85 vote share.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh of the Congress was pitted against sitting MP Santosh Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The constituency went to polls in the second phase of the general elections on April 18.

Election Results 2019

Constituency profile

One of the 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar, Purnia Lok Sabha constituency falls under the district of the same name in Seemanchal region.

While Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh of the BJP won from here for two consecutive terms in 2004 and 2009, he lost to JD(U)'s Santosh Kumar in 2014 despite Modi wave. Santosh Kumar defeated Uday Singh by 1.16 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

This was one the very few Lok Sabha seats in the Hindi belt which the BJP failed to win in 2014 Narendra Modi wave.

As the seat went to the JD(U) under NDA's seat-sharing arrangement, Uday Singh quit the BJP and joined the Congress. He had resigned from BJP in January alleging that it had surrendered before the discredited JD(U) headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He joined the Congress in March and was later announced party's candidate from the seat. Interestingly, he was in Congress before 2004 and had quit the party to join the BJP. His mother Madhuri Singh was also a Congress leader and had represented the constituency in Lok Sabha in 1980 and 1984.

Purnia Lok Sabha constituency comprises six legislative assembly segments: Kasba, Banmankhi, Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia and Korha.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

The contest in Bihar is two-way in most seats with NDA pitted against Mahagathbandhan. While Janata Dal (United) is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which comprises of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the Bihar Mahagathbandhan comprises Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP).

The Congress got nine constituencies as per the seat-sharing arrangements, while the RJD has 20 out of which it has forgone Ara in favour of the CPI(ML), which has returned the favour by announcing that the ultra-Left outfit would not field its candidate from Pataliputra, which would be contested by Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti.

Besides, Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP is contesting five seats and Jitan Ram Manjhis HAM is fighting three. The VIP, founded and headed by Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahni, has got three seats out of the 40 in Bihar.